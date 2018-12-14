Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Equinor ASA: Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares

Globe Newswire  
December 14, 2018 1:22am   Comments
Share:

The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor ((OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) on 10 December 2018 for use in the group's Share Saving Plan, have on 13 and 14 December 2018 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the share saving plan has 10,352,671 shares.

As participants in the share saving plan, Equinor's primary insiders and their close associates have been allocated shares at an average price of NOK 196.51 per share. Details on allocation of shares are set forth in the below table.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Name Title Shares
allocated
to
primary
insider 		Shares
allocated
to close
associate(s) 		New
shareholding
primary
insider 		New
shareholding
close
associate(s) 		New total
shareholding
Alton, Russell Senior vice president 716   8,733   8,733
Bacher, Lars Chr. Executive vice president 548   27,529   27,529
Cook, Alasdair Executive vice president 552   2,173   2,173
Di Valerio, Ingrid E. Member of the board of directors 155   5,115   5,115
Dodson, Timothy Executive vice president 563     31,826   31,826
Gjærum, Reidar Senior vice president 414   24,901 445 25,346
Hika, Gemetchu Company secretary 138   1,092   1,092
Hovden, Magne Senior vice president 398   14,884   14,884
Jacobsen, Jon Arnt Senior vice president corporate audit 506   22,960   22,960
Kvelvane, Ørjan Senior vice president 235   1,684   1,684
Labråten, Per-Martin Member of the board of directors 77   1,653   1,653
Nilsson, Jannicke Chief Operating Officer 463 168 25,254 17,343 42,597
Opedal, Anders Executive vice president 75 60 20,938 1,834 22,772
Rummelhoff, Irene Executive vice president 461   28,065 407 28,472
Skeie, Svein Senior vice president 327 182 25,295 6,612 31,907
Sætre, Eldar President and Chief Executive Officer 755   65,294   65,294
Torstensen, Siv Helen Vice president 272 122 5 246 1 538 6 784
Øvrum, Margareth Executive vice president 588 174 53 332 8 278 61 610

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga