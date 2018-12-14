Equinor ASA: Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares

The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor ((OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) on 10 December 2018 for use in the group's Share Saving Plan, have on 13 and 14 December 2018 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the share saving plan has 10,352,671 shares.

As participants in the share saving plan, Equinor's primary insiders and their close associates have been allocated shares at an average price of NOK 196.51 per share. Details on allocation of shares are set forth in the below table.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.