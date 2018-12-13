Parents Donate to Founders Classical Academy of Leander

LEANDER, Texas, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teachers at Founders Classical Academy (FCA) of Leander, a ResponsiveEd® school, received an unexpected gift this holiday season. Parents, whose children attend the school, donated money as part of the ‘Write a Check' campaign and presented the school with $35,000 to be paid directly to the faculty.

In total, the parent group fundraised $70,000; half of which will be used for campus improvement and the other half presented to Headmaster Kathleen O'Toole, Ph.D. during a special ceremony at the school on Wednesday, December 12. The $35K will be dispersed amongst the school's teachers.

"It is so wonderful to see the parents recognize our teachers for their time, talent, and dedication to providing a classical education to their children," says O'Toole. "These teachers are a group of people who really know their stuff. They come here because it allows them to teach the Great Books using time tested methods that aren't found in other schools. I'm very proud of what we do here."

"These teachers aren't found everywhere," says George King, whose four children go to FCA of Leander. "The parents have gotten together over the years and said we want to try to help where we can."

Parent Wendy Wells says, "They have the passion for the subjects they're teaching, and they inspire my children."

"Extraordinary things are happening here, and that's largely because of the teachers," adds parent Elliott Pemberton.

Founders Classical Academy of Leander is a classical public charter school established in 2014 by ResponsiveEd and Hillsdale College's Barney Charter School Initiative. Serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade, FCA of Leander is tuition-free with an open admission policy and is accredited through the Texas Education Agency. The school provides all students an opportunity to receive a rich classical education in the liberal arts and sciences, with instruction in good character and civic virtue.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd's mission is to provide hope to students through innovative, character-based, personalized learning environments. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

Stay Connected:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/responsiveed

Twitter: www.twitter.com/responsiveed

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/responsiveed

Instagram: www.instagram.com/responsiveeducation

Attachments

Billy Rudolph Responsive Education Solutions 972-316-3663 x379 brudolph@responsiveed.com