Stone Investment Group Limited Completes Acquisition of Certain Marquest Asset Management Inc. Mutual Funds

Stone Investment Group Limited ("Stone") is pleased to announce that the firm has completed the transaction regarding the acquisition of certain of the Marquest Asset Management Inc. ("Marquest") retail mutual funds, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Stone Asset Management Limited ("SAM") has assumed the trustee, investment fund management and portfolio advisory functions for the funds as listed below:



Revised Fund Name Former Fund Name Stone Monthly Pay Fund Marquest Monthly Pay Fund Stone American Dividend Fund Marquest American Dividend Fund Stone Covered Call Canadian Banks Plus Fund Marquest Covered Call Canadian Banks Plus Fund Stone Global Strategy Fund Marquest Global Balanced Fund Stone Canadian Resource Fund Marquest Canadian Resource Fund Stone Small Companies Fund Marquest Small Companies Fund Stone Canadian Bond Fund Marquest Canadian Bond Fund Stone Money Market Fund Marquest Money Market Fund Stone Monthly Pay Fund (Corporate Class) Marquest Monthly Pay Fund (Corporate Class) Stone American Dividend Growth Fund (Corporate Class) Marquest American Dividend Growth Fund (Corporate Class) Stone Covered Call Canadian Banks Plus Fund (Corporate Class) Marquest Covered Call Canadian Banks Plus Fund (Corporate Class) Stone Canadian Resource Fund (Corporate Class) Marquest Canadian Resource Fund (Corporate Class) Stone Short Term Income Fund (Corporate Class) Marquest Short Term Income Fund (Corporate Class)

(collectively, the "Funds").

The transaction closed on December 6, 2018 subsequent to the receipt of regulatory and securityholder approvals.

"We could not be more excited about this transaction because many of these Funds are an excellent complement to our Pure Total Return® and Pure Growth® mandates," said Richard Stone, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of SAM. "Through our firm's disciplined investment process, we can create additional value for investors and advisors by expanding Stone's Fund family within a framework that aligns with our values and expertise."

About Stone Investment Group Limited



Stone Investment Group Limited is an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management company and the parent company to its wholly owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited ("SAM"). SAM is an investment fund manager, and an active portfolio manager, providing investment management services via distinctive investment mandates, overseen daily by the disciplined execution of a proprietary investment process and investment philosophy. Access to SAM investment mandates can be achieved via a family of open-ended mutual funds, a pooled fund, and Private Wealth Management services. SAM's expertise ranges from servicing Canada's retail investors and working with their financial advisors to the complexities of working directly with Family Offices, endowments and foundations.

