Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2018 -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the January 7, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. ("Evoqua" or the "Company") (NYSE: AQUA) securities between November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On October 30, 2018, Evoqua announced poor preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. Evoqua disclosed that the underperformances were "primarily due to acquisition system integration issues, supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project." On this news, shares of Evoqua fell $4.78 per share, or 34.64%, to close at $9.02 on October 30, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Evoqua failed to successfully integrate its prior acquisitions; (ii) Evoqua was experiencing supply chain disruptions influenced by tariffs and an extended delay on a large aquatics project; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Evoqua's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Evoqua, you may move the Court no later than January 7, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

