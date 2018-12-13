CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BA and TDOC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Class Period: February 8, 2017 - November 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, The Boeing Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's new 737 MAX automated stall-prevention system was susceptible to deadly malfunctions; (ii) Boeing maintained inadequate internal controls to ensure the timely reporting and dissemination of such malfunctions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 12, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Boeing Withheld Information on 737 Model, According to Safety Experts and Others." Citing "safety experts involved in the investigation, as well as midlevel FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] officials," the article reported that Boeing "withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control feature suspected of playing a role in last month's fatal Lion Air jet crash." Following the publication of the Wall Street Journal article, Boeing's stock price plummeted from a close of $357.03 on November 12, 2018, to a recent low of $312.32 on November 23, 2018.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Class Period: March 3, 2016 - December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

About the lawsuit: Teladoc Health, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Hirschhorn was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a subordinate; (ii) Hirschhorn and this subordinate engaged in insider trading to provide themselves with undue benefits; (iii) Hirschhorn caused the subordinate to receive promotions for which she was unqualified, thereby negatively impacting the Company's operations; (iv) the Company's enforcement of its own purported employment and trading policies were inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

