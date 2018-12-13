The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COST, GSKY, MGI and NSANY

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Class Period: June 6, 2018 to October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

According to the complaint, Costco Wholesale Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Costco lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Costco's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 4, 2018, Costco announces that "in its upcoming fiscal 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, it expects to report a material weakness in internal control. The weakness relates to general information technology controls in the areas of user access and program change-management over certain information technology systems that support the Company's financial reporting processes. The access issues relate to the extent of privileges afforded users authorized to access company systems." Following this news, shares of Costco fell from a close of $231.68 on October 4, 2018, to a close of $218.82 the following day.

Get additional information about the COST lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/costco-wholesale-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Class Period: Class A common shareholders who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO on or around May 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose material information and/or misstated material information, including the substantial change in the composition of GreenSky's merchant business mix and the resulting diminution in transaction-fee revenue. The Initial Public Offering closed on May 29, 2018 with GreenSky having sold 43.7 million shares of Class A common stock at $23.00 per share. On November 6, 2018, GreenSky issued a press release indicating that the Company's transaction-fee rate was approximately 35 basis points below the rate achieved in the third quarter of 2017. Following this news, shares of GreenSky closed at $9.28 per share on November 6, 2018.

Get additional information about the GSKY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/greensky-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Class Period: February 11, 2014 to November 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, MoneyGram International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (2) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; (3) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program; (4) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the Department of Justice, which entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement concerning MoneyGram's anti-fraud and anti-money laundering programs; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about MoneyGram's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the MGI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/moneygram-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTC:NSANY)

Class Period: December 10, 2013 to November 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 8, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) for more than a decade, Nissan had been materially understating its costs--and thus overstating profits--by paying a material portion of Ghosn's executive compensation in the form of billions of Yen of deferred compensation that the Company was concealing from its public financial reports; (2) in so doing, Nissan was concealing from investors significant defects in its corporate governance; (3) Nissan's overpayment of defendant Ghosn had caused it to exceed its shareholder-approved executive pay cap, thus threatening its continued stock listing; (4) Nissan lacked effective internal and reporting controls; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Nissan's business metrics, operations, and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the NSANY lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/nissan-motor-co-ltd-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.