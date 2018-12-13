Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages XPO Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Our investigation concerns whether XPO has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On December 12, 2018, XPO filed a Form 8-K disclosing that the company "anticipates 12-15% year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA in 2019." On this news, XPO's share price fell by more than 10%, closing at $60.27 on December 12, 2018. On December 13, 2018, Spruce Point Management issued a "strong sell recommendation" and published a report on XPO, stating that it had found "strong evidence to suggest dubious tax accounting, under-reporting of bad debts, phantom income through unaccountable M&A earn-out liabilities, and aggressive amortization assumptions: all designed to portray glowing ‘Non-GAAP' results."

On this news, XPO's share price has fallen by more than 18% on intraday trading on December 13, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired XPO shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into XPO please go to http://www.bespc.com/xpo/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.