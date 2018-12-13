Teamsters Condemn Gutless, Cowardly Armoured Car Robbery in Edmonton

Edmonton, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An armoured car robbery in Edmonton involving an improvised explosive device (IED) injured two GardaWorld guards at around 2 a.m. on Thursday. The workers, a man and a woman, are members of Teamsters Local Union 362. Both are currently in hospital.



"Two armoured car guards were ambushed in a gutless, cowardly robbery. We pray they make a swift recovery," said the president of Teamsters Canada, François Laporte.



The use of an improvised explosive device represents a shift from normal armoured car robbery tactics, which usually involve knives or guns. The union is committed to working with management and the government to address the issue and work to improve the safety of armoured car crews.



"Armoured car crews are professionals who put their lives on the line every day, but they don't expect to face IEDs when they go to work," said Al Porter, secretary-treasurer of Local Union 362, the union representing most armoured car guards in Alberta. "The two guards did everything right last night."



Teamsters represent a little over 2,000 armoured car guards across the country.



Teamsters represent 125,000 members in Canada in all industries. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, with which Teamsters Canada is affiliated, represents 1.4 million workers in North America.

Christopher Monette Teamsters Canada 5142266002 cmonette@teamsters.ca