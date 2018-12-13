Capital Digestive Care's CIO Awarded CHCIO Certification

Silver Spring, MD, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Digestive Care is pleased to announce that David Smith, CIO/CISO, recently became a CHiME Certified Healthcare CIO. Launched in 2008 by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHiME), CHCIO certification represents one of the highest professional achievements in the industry. The CHCIO program is the only certification designed exclusively for leaders in health information technology, and currently more than 500 healthcare CIOs in 23 countries have earned the designation.

To achieve CHCIO status, candidates must have at least three years of experience in the position, participate in programs and events that continue their education as an IT leader and pass a rigorous examination. These qualifications ensure that the CIO is truly dedicated to ongoing education, an important characteristic in an industry where patients could pay the price for information professionals who become stagnant.

Smith has worked in information technology for 23 years. During that time, he has witnessed the expanding role of his industry. "In the past decade especially, I've seen IT leadership evolve into a business partnership with members of the organization's leadership team. These days, IT is essential in helping them meet the business goals and objectives that support the overall strategic plan," said Smith.

He began working as an IT Programmer/Analyst at MedStar Health while pursuing master's degrees in both information technology management and healthcare administration informatics. Before joining Capital Digestive Care, he held the position of Assistant Vice President of Information Technology at MedStar Health.

"Healthcare is undergoing a massive transformation," said CHiME President and CEO Russell Branzell, CHCIO. "We are shifting to a value-based environment, improving coordination across the continuum and striving to reduce costs. Health IT is critical to achieving these goals. The CHCIO designation is a recognition that a CIO has the skills necessary to be a strategic leader in the organization."

