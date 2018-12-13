Lehigh Valley Hotel and Conference Center to Host Special Christmas Buffet

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehigh Valley Hotel and Conference Center is proudly hosting a special holiday buffet in their premier event facility, the Hanover Grande Ballroom, this Christmas, December 25th, 2018, from 11AM – 3PM. Guests are invited to focus on loved ones and avoid the holiday hassle by indulging in a lavish meal expertly prepared and presented by a professional catering team in a cheerful setting.



The festive holiday buffet will begin with delectable soups, a sweet breakfast baked goods display, and a robust salad bar complete with imported and domestic cheeses. Seafood lovers will rejoice at the sight of the cold seafood display overflowing with cocktail shrimp, crab salad and smoked salmon. An elegant carving station attended by a talented professional will be serving freshly sliced top round of beef and slow roasted garlic pork loin, presented with the appropriate accompaniments. In addition, a carefully executed entrée display will consist of pan seared chicken carbonara, horseradish encrusted salmon with a lemon beurre blanc, and mushroom ravioli in a parmesan chive sauce.

Each of these crave-worthy items and more will be perfectly paired with traditional holiday trimmings, such as cornbread stuffing, loaded cauliflower casserole and roasted garlic Yukon potatoes. The holiday buffet concludes with a delicious assortment of pies, cakes, petit fours, cookies, and brownies.

New to this year's festivities are Lehigh Valley Hotel's latest editions to their celebrated culinary team, including Executive Chef, Phillip Cerminara and Sous Chef, Axell Esquivell. Chef Cerminara joins the property from The Woodlands Inn in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he performed as the Executive Sous Chef. With over 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry, he is the perfect addition to Lehigh Valley Hotel's creative culinary staff. Chef Esquivell brings his exceptional culinary skills enhanced by his Spanish heritage to add a new flair to the menus at the property, which is proud to continue evolving to meet the ever-changing tastes of the Lehigh Valley.

For a full menu and pricing details, please visit http://hanovergrandeballroom.com/special-events . All seating times are for 1.5 hours. Reservations can be made by calling (610) 866-5800.

About the Hanover Grande Ballroom

Lehigh Valley Hotel and Conference Center's Hanover Grande Ballroom is the ideal space for weddings, corporate events, celebrations, or gatherings of any kind. Occasions of all sizes are easily accommodated with unlimited seating options. Equipped with a private entrance, built-in bar, and brilliant lighting, the ballroom provides an element of sophistication for any event. Audio and visual services are also available when needed.

About Lehigh Valley Hotel and Conference Center

The Lehigh Valley Hotel and Conference Center welcomes business travelers and vacationers alike. Whether visiting Allentown, Bethlehem, or Easton, the property is conveniently situated in the heart of businesses, attractions, and universities. Additionally, it's only minutes away from Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE).

Accommodations and amenities are top of the line. All rooms include a complimentary hot breakfast, Wi-Fi, and parking, while a fitness center and large outdoor pool are also available onsite. Guests can visit the Foundry Restaurant & Pub or the Bar With No Name, or simply order from room service.

The Lehigh Valley Hotel and Conference Center an emphasis on high standards for quality and personalization to ensure each and every guest enjoys their stay.

CONTACT: Jim DiCara

TEL: 610-866-5800 ext. 5017

EMAIL: JDiCara@lehighvalleyhotel.com