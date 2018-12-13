Traction on Demand Continues Global Expansion with New Office in Jaipur, India

Burnaby, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction on Demand is announcing the opening of its first office outside North America in Jaipur, India. With a talent-rich base of seasoned Salesforce platform experts, India provides the organization, which has grown its team by more than 40% in 2018, with world-class resources that will contribute to 24/7 client support and expansion into new international markets.



Mike Epner, President at Traction on Demand, recently returned from a visit to the new office. "With round-the-clock support for customer programs, we will be able to deliver faster and more effectively on their goals. Traction on Demand has a 12-year history of amazing customer success with consultants located in Canada and the US. By adding this dimension, we can build on that success to take things to an even better place. We are off to a great start and it's going to be a really fun ride."



With a continued focus on growth, Traction on Demand's hiring strategy in Jaipur will align with the one used across North America, which emphasizes cultural fit, aptitude and experience. "Unlike many traditional organizations that may look to establish offshore resource centres, Traction on Demand's focus is on enhancing the overall capabilities of our team, regardless of physical location. The hiring teams in Jaipur, Burnaby, Toronto and Montreal are dedicated to building a culturally-aligned team where collaboration and customer success is paramount," says Tanya Jarrett, Chief People Officer at Traction on Demand.



Traction on Demand's team in India is led by Manpreet Singh, who recently joined as Managing Director. His previous experience includes scaling a Salesforce delivery centre in India to 500+ employees in five years. The office is located in Mahindra World City, the country's largest IT/ITES SEZ (Special Economic Zone), which consists of 80+ organizations and 10,000+ employees.



About Traction on Demand

Traction on Demand is North America's largest dedicated and independent Salesforce consulting and application development firm, delivering cross-platform solutions and standalone SaaS products. Traction on Demand provides services to support the design, development, implementation and integration of technology and process for both commercial and nonprofit organizations. Unlike traditional system integrators, Traction on Demand's mission is to develop and grow the Salesforce ecosystem by empowering people and enabling organizations.



Traction's SaaS applications include Traction Guest, Traction Hierarchies, Traction Complete and Traction Rec.





