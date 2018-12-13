DesignCon 2019 Debuts New Track Exploring Real World Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Deployment for Hardware Design

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignCon , the nation's largest event for chip, board and systems design engineers, today announced a new conference track, Machine Learning for Microelectronics, Signaling & System Design , offering attendees a hands-on opportunity to investigate the developing space of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence for hardware and electronics design. In tune with the conference's interactive and educational environment, the show also hosts a new dedicated space to connect with the 2019 keynote speakers. DesignCon takes place January 29 – 31, 2019, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. To register as press, please visit: designcon.tech.ubm.com/2019/registrations/Media .



All 15 of DesignCon's educational tracks are carefully reviewed by a distinguished Technical Program Committee (TPC) of over 90 industry experts and experienced engineers. TPC members are broken into small strategy groups led by Track Co-chairs to review and edit existing tracks and introduce new content based on changes and trends in the industry. All changes are reviewed and approved by this advisory panel before being promoted in an extensive call-for-papers process, which ultimately built the ML content for DesignCon's new Track 15 offering attendees a boot camp and educational sessions on how to apply machine learning-based models to traditional methods, solving today's challenges in a highly efficient manner.

"The machine learning and artificial intelligence revolution poses immense opportunity for design engineers to provide new solutions to today's challenging problems. The proliferation of design and technology is quickly changing the role of the design engineer and this year's updated and brand-new tracks are an excellent way for attendees to stay up to date with today's trends," said Suzanne Deffree, Brand Director, Intelligent Systems and Design, UBM. "For the first time, DesignCon affords attendees the opportunity to interact with today's top minds in the industry in a dedicated, intimate setting and learn how to leverage AI and ML for real world applications."

Track 15, Machine Learning for Microelectronics, Signaling & System Design , consists of a boot camp class offering participants a hands-on opportunity to measure and train dynamic neural networks, a panel discussion, and eight technical sessions reviewing real world AI and ML deployment for hardware design, among other topics. This track specifically explores applications where machine-learning approaches provide alternative solutions to traditional methods. The primary focus will be behavioral models, optimization for electronics design, and system analytics with machine learning techniques. Attendees will learn how to enable fast, accurate design and verification for microelectronic circuits and systems by creating machine-learning algorithms to derive models for electronics and system design automation.

In addition to Track 15, new information will be provided on 5G, high-speed signal coding, electromagnetic compatibility, and much more. Details on a few of the updated tracks below:

In Track 3, Integrating Photonics & Wireless in Electrical Design , attendees will learn new ways to provide lower-cost, more complex solutions for 5G and WiGig applications, how to add communications capability to low-cost temperature-tracking IoT devices, and whether TDECQ measurements can now provide good correlation results, plus much more.

, attendees will learn new ways to provide lower-cost, more complex solutions for 5G and WiGig applications, how to add communications capability to low-cost temperature-tracking IoT devices, and whether TDECQ measurements can now provide good correlation results, plus much more. Track 10, High-Speed Signal Processing, Equalization & Coding , will highlight the necessary information on the industry upgrade 50 Gbps per lane to the next-gen 100 Gbps per lane, and more.

, will highlight the necessary information on the industry upgrade 50 Gbps per lane to the next-gen 100 Gbps per lane, and more. For Track 12, Electromagnetic Compatibility/Mitigating Interference , learn a different use of Huygens' boxes to avoid RFI and desense in portable electronic devices, how to streamline regulatory testing of optical modules, a better way to predict field failure from small environmental stresses, and more.

New this year, DesignCon 2019 attendees will have an opportunity to meet and network with keynote speakers post-presentation in the Chiphead Theater along with hosts from the TPC.

More details on the 2019 keynote speakers, which are open to all attendees:

Doctor Irfan Siddiqi, Professor in the Department of Physics at the University of California Berkeley, will examine the current state-of-the-art in nascent quantum processors, as well as key challenges for future implementation of the technology in his presentation, Quantum Computing: Future Challenges for Testing & Commercial Implementation .

Doctor Robert W. Heath Jr., Cullen Trust for Higher Education Endowed Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, will explore his work in automotive communications and how to solve the design and test challenges embedded in vehicle technology in his presentation entitled, 5G for Vehicle-to-X Communications .

The final presentation by Gloria Lau, Head of Hardware Engineering at Uber, will discuss the hyperscale datacenters that power the artificial intelligence (AI) to enable Uber's futuristic self-driving and flying cars in her Thursday keynote, Hyperscale Artificial Intelligence: A Glimpse at the Hardware Innovation Powering Uber's Self-driving & Flying Cars .

DesignCon 2019 is also supported by The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) , offering its accreditation to conference attendees. Each conference hour is equivalent to one professional development hour (PDH), and 10 PDH's result in one continuing education unit (CEU) and an official IEEE certificate. IEEE accreditation can be used to meet training requirements, stand out to future employers, and maintain an engineering license.

