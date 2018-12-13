ROHM's New LTR50 Series of Wide Terminal Low-Ohmic High Power Thick-Film Chip Resistors Delivers Industry-Leading TCR Characteristics

Kyoto and Santa Clara, Calif., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM has recently announced the availability of a new lineup of high power wide terminal thick-film chip resistors (10-910mΩ), LTR50 series, ideal for current detection in a variety of applications, including inverters, AC, and energy-efficient appliances.



A thorough review of the resistive material allowed ROHM to improve rated power to 2W in the compact 2550 size (2.5x5.0mm, t=0.55mm) -- 4x higher than conventional short-terminal types – contributing to improved energy savings and greater miniaturization in high power applications. The new family is available in 48 values. In addition, optimization of the element structure makes it possible to achieve best-in-class TCR (temperature coefficient of resistance) characteristics among wide terminal thick-film chip resistors. The result is minimal resistance fluctuation due to temperature changes, enabling high accuracy current detection.



Recent years have seen a marked increase in the number of circuits used to monitor current in a variety of applications, spurring demand for current detection resistors for controlling and managing current. This significant growth in embedded components requires compact, high power resistors.



ROHM continues to lead the industry in product development, beginning with the world's first chip resistors. For applications demanding reliability, ROHM offers resistors that provide features such as high power, anti-surge, and sulfuration resistance that have been well-received in the industry. Adding this new lineup of low-ohmic resistors enables support for a wider variety of applications. And going forward, ROHM will continue to leverage the latest, proprietary technologies and expertise to expand its industry-leading portfolio with products optimized to customer needs.



Availability: Now



Key Features

1. Superior temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR) ensures high accuracy current detection

Generally, TCR increases as the resistance decreases, but optimizing the resistive element structure allowed ROHM to achieve class-leading TCR characteristics. For example, in the case of 100mΩ, the LTR50 series delivers a TCR of ±100ppm/°C, ensuring stable resistance.



2. 4x higher rated power than conventional products contributes to greater space savings

A thorough review of the resistive material made it possible to improve rated power to 2W in the compact 2550 size (2.5x5.0mm, t=0.55mm) -- 4x higher ROHM's conventional MCR50 low-ohmic series (0.5W). This allows customers to reduce set size by using smaller resistors.





About ROHM Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor is an industry leader in system LSI, discrete components and module products, utilizing the latest in semiconductor technology. ROHM's proprietary production system, which includes some of the most advanced automation technology, is a major factor in keeping it at the forefront of the electronic component manufacturing industry. In addition to its development of electronic components, ROHM has also developed its own production system so that it can focus on specific aspects of customized product development. ROHM employs highly skilled engineers with expertise in all aspects of design, development and production. This allows ROHM the flexibility to take on a wide range of applications and projects and the capability to serve valuable clients in the automotive, telecommunication and computer sectors, as well as consumer OEMs.

Low Ohmic Current Detection Resistor Selection Chart



TCR Comparison, LTR50 Low Ohmic Series vs. Conventional Products









