Freedom Boat Club Wraps First Year of New National "Freedom Gives" Campaign

Venice, FL, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, the nation's oldest and largest boat club with 20,000+ members in 31 states and Canada, recently concluded the first year of its new charitable program, "Freedom Gives." The program aims to support both national and local charities through fundraising initiatives and cause-marketing campaigns, supported by both corporate and franchise clubs.





"In the recent past, we were focused as an organization to support one national charity - Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America," said Freedom Boat Club President & CEO John Giglio. "After consulting with and receiving feedback from our franchisees, we determined to create a new model that allowed each club to contribute to a charity of its choosing. We have several who continue to support our national affiliation with Big Brothers Big Sisters, but many preferred giving back in their local markets to an organization of their own choice. The great news is that our combined charitable contributions through Freedom Gives has more than doubled this past year since launching the new campaign model."



In its first year, Freedom Boat Clubs nationwide raised and contributed $177,600 to support more than 30 different charities. Twenty-three franchises and 17 corporate clubs participated in the program, with great expansion projected in 2019.



One of the key highlights for 2018 is the club's third-year support of Big Brothers Big Sisters nationally. Seventeen clubs across the country hosted boating events that allowed young people to enjoy boating activities along with fundraising initiatives which raised and contributed more than $58,000. All proceeds were returned to the local communities where funds were raised.



Other funds Freedom Boat Club has raised directly support the Boys & Girls Club, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, and more than 22 non-profits and local charities.



"As an organization, we made the decision several years ago to focus efforts on being better stewards within the communities we serve," said Giglio. "Our corporate and franchise clubs really feel good about working together and making a positive impact in our respective markets. We are all extremely blessed and find it a privilege to work with and contribute to so many outstanding organizations."



For more information about Freedom Boat Club and its Freedom Gives campaign, contact FBC Corporate Marketing Coordinator Chelsea Cook – ccook@freedomboatclub.com, www.freedomboatclub.com.

