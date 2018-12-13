Landec Corporation Sets Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Conference Call for January 4, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT and Earnings Release set for January 3, 2019 After Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC), a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses, Landec Natural Foods (LNF) and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., will hold a conference call on Friday January 4, 2019 at 8 a.m. Pacific time to discuss its results for the second quarter fiscal year 2019. Financial results will be reported for the 2019 fiscal second quarter ended November 25, 2018 after market close on January 3, 2019.



Landec's President and CEO, Molly A. Hemmeter, will host the Conference Call with Gregory S. Skinner, Vice President and CFO. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

Date: Friday January 4, 2019

Time: 8 a.m. Pacific time (11 a.m. Eastern time)

Toll Free Participant Dial-in Number: (844) 860-6243

U.S. and International Toll Number: (661) 378-9884

Conference ID: 5465498

Webcast: http://ir.Landec.com/events.cfm

The webcast will be available for 30 days through February 3, 2019.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week until midnight Eastern Time on Friday January 11, 2019.

Toll free replay dial in: (855) 859-2056

International replay: (404) 537-3406

Replay passcode: 5465498

About Landec Corporation

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) is a leading innovator of diversified health and wellness solutions with two operating businesses, Landec Natural Foods (LNF) and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. LNF is focused on innovating and distributing fresh, plant-based foods with 100% clean ingredients through grocery, mass market and foodservice channels. LNF is able to maximize product freshness through its geographically dispersed family of growers, refrigerated supply chain and patented BreatheWay packaging technology to ensure products reach consumers throughout North America in the freshest possible state. LNF brands include Eat Smart® fresh packaged salads and vegetables, O Olive Oils & Vinegars®, Now Planting® pure-plant meal solutions and Yucatan® and Cabo Fresh® avocado products. Lifecore Biomedical is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers expertise and capabilities in fermentation, specialty formulation, aseptic filling and final packaging for FDA regulated medical devices and drugs to customers for applications in a wide array of markets including Ophthalmic, Orthopedic and Oncology. For more information about the company, visit Landec's website at www.landec.com.