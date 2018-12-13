B. Riley FBR Assists in the Successful Business Combination of Industrea Acquisition Corp. with Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley FBR, Inc., a leading full service investment bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), today announced it assisted in the successful completion of Industrea Acquisition Corp.'s ("Industrea") business combination with Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. ("CPH").



Through the transaction, Industrea becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Concrete Pumping Holdings, a provider of concrete pumping services to commercial, infrastructure and residential end-markets in the U.S. and U.K.

B. Riley FBR served as an advisor to Industrea and led a $96.9 million capital raise to finance the transaction. The investment bank acted as the sole placement agent for the private investment public equity (PIPE) investments in September 2018, and previously acted as the sole underwriter in Industrea's $230 million initial public offering in August 2017.

Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as legal counsel to B. Riley FBR.

About B. Riley FBR, Inc.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a leading investment bank which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR , a full-service investment bank and institutional brokerage; Great American Group , a leading provider of asset disposition, appraisal, corporate advisory and valuation services; GlassRatner, a specialty financial advisory services and consulting firm; B. Riley Wealth Management , B. Riley Asset Management and B. Riley Alternatives , which offer investment management to institutional and high net worth investors; Great American Capital Partners , which originates and underwrites senior secured loans for asset-rich companies; and B. Riley Principal Investments , which invests in or acquires companies and assets with attractive return profiles.