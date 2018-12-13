808 Renewable Energy Corporation Completes Merger with Cool Events, LLC and Provides Shareholder Update

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – 808 Renewable Energy Corporation (OTC:RNWR) ("the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its merger with Cool Events, LLC.



The merger between 808 Renewable Energy and Cool Events redirects the Company's business model to focus on the rapidly growing events industry. William Spata assumes the position of CEO and director; Brogg Sterrett is COO and director; and Valerie Spata is human resources manager.

Cool Events brings a seasoned management team with 35 years of combined experience in operating experiential events, including obstacle course races, running races, experiential family events and other competitive events. The team at Cool Events produced over 120 events in 2018 between its five wildly successful brands which include: Terrain Race, Bubble Run, Foam Glow, Blacklight Run and Blacklight Slide. Bubble Run is the largest daytime 5K run in the country; Foam Glow is currently the largest nighttime 5K run in the country; Blacklight Slide is the first and only 5-story blacklight-lit neon glowing waterslide; and Terrain Race is the fastest-growing obstacle course race for all ages and athletic abilities.

It is estimated the outside events business will generate over $900 million in ticket sales in America in 2019. Based on its current model, management expects the emerging Company will produce over 120 events across America in 2019 and gross over $22 million in revenue.

William Spata, CEO of Cool Events, commented, "I have a high-level confidence that Cool Events will be one of the largest conglomerates of experiential events in the United States. My intent is to fully deploy our proprietary marketing systems and our operational know-how to scale not only the number of events but the participation levels to substantially higher levels on a per-event basis. We have already witnessed the power of these principles and have doubled or, in one instance, tripled, the number of participants thanks, in part, to our digital ad efforts."

The Cool Events brands generated over $22 million in gross revenues for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017. Cool Events is reporting gross assets in excess of $4 million. The assets consist primarily of cash, merchandise and equipment. Estimated liabilities are represented to be no more than $700,000, excluding any deferred revenue liabilities. All financial statements provided by Cool Events are unaudited and will be subject to adjustments based upon the requirements of GAAP.

Cool Events is committed to dedicating its events to the local community, families and children. Cool Events has aligned itself with Children's Miracle Network, Special Olympics, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Childhood Cancer Awareness. It has donated more than $1 million to Phoenix Children's Hospital/Children's Miracle Network, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Special Olympics, Boys and Girls Club and many more over the years.

With this completed merger, the Company now has 207,075,187 common shares issued and outstanding and 6,993,338 that are deposited in DTCC. The Company is not planning a reverse stock split and will file all necessary documents to become current with OTC Markets. The Company will also take the necessary corporate actions to change the name to Cool Events, Inc.

