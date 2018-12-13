Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Nominated for Realscreen Award for 'Vacation Rental Potential'

COS COB, Conn., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ("CSS Entertainment") (NASDAQ:CSSE), a growing media company building online video-on-demand ("VOD") networks that provide positive and entertaining video content for all screens, today announced its nomination for a Realscreen Award in the "Digital and Branded Content: Brand-Funded Content" category.

The Realscreen Awards honor the best in unscripted and non-fiction entertainment. CSS Entertainment is nominated for its series Vacation Rental Potential, which it created with HomeAway. Vacation Rental Potential features host Holly Baker, as she visits destinations across the country with prospective homeowners to help them find the vacation home of their dreams. The series initially aired on A&E and became the most watched show in the network's "home" category. The first season also aired on FYI.

"We are excited to have been nominated for a Realscreen Award for Vacation Rental Potential," said William J. Rouhana, chairman and chief executive officer of CSS Entertainment. "This series is a great example of how we are able to work with a major brand like HomeAway, to create entertaining, content that seamlessly integrates its message into the storytelling."

"As more and more consumers use ad-blockers and skip ads with DVRs, many sponsors are turning to inventive ways to reach audiences. This nomination is a strong indicator that we are an excellent partner for sponsors looking to expand beyond traditional advertising methods to convey their brand messaging," noted Rouhana.

CSS Entertainment and HomeAway are currently in production for a second season of the series.

The 2019 Realscreen Awards will take place at Realscreen Summit on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a growing media company building online video on-demand ("VOD") networks that provide positive and entertaining video content for all screens. The company also curates, produces and distributes long- and short-form video content that brings out the best of the human spirit, and distributes the online content of its affiliate, A Plus. The company is aggressively growing its business through a combination of organic growth, licensing and distribution arrangements, acquisitions, and strategic relationships. The company is also expanding its partnerships with sponsors, television networks and independent producers. The company's subsidiary, Screen Media, is a leading global independent television and film distribution company that owns one of the largest independently owned television and film libraries. The company also owns Popcornflix®, a popular online advertiser-supported VOD ("AVOD") network and Pivotshare, a leading subscription-based VOD (‘SVOD") platform. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.

