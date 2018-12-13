RTI Presents "The IIoT Security Challenge" Complimentary Webinar

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, "The IIoT Security Challenge."



In the IoT, every part of almost every system is vulnerable to a network attack, making the IoT a whole new world for risk management. Good security requires layers or "defense in depth." Most layers are dependent on the hardware used including firewalls, network types or secure hosts. Security must be designed for every component. This serves as a complex challenge due to each layer requiring detailed analysis and forethought. Since security architects are in short supply, these layered architectures leave many open attack surfaces.



The advent of data-centric technology offers a different approach, one that is both strong and easy. Instead of securing the hardware concepts, data-centric security secures software-application interactions themselves. Databus security matches the databus architecture, controlling access just as it controls dataflow regardless of the hardware implementation. It works despite changes in host location or types, changing or bridging networks, and changes in application participation. There is no code to write and it does not contain an API.

In this fifth webinar of the Rise of the Robot Overlords series, RTI's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Stan Schneider, will dive deep into the unique power of adding data-centric security to an overall security architecture.

Event Details

What: "The IIoT Security Challenge" complimentary webinar

When: Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. CT/11:00 a.m. ET

Speaker: Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI

For more information, and to register for this free event, please visit: https://bit.ly/2FOcnxq

