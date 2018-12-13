Sport Endurance Appoints Michael Young to Board of Directors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sport Endurance, Inc. (OTCQB:SENZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Young as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Young's appointment adds extensive industry, executive management and financial experience in the Canadian and U.S. capital markets to the Sport Endurance team. Mr. Young has agreed to join following the filing of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2018.



Michael is the founding partner of Cottingham Capital, a Nashville-based investment fund. Prior to joining Sport Endurance's Board, Michael was the Managing Director and Co-Head of Trading for GMP Securities in Toronto, a leading independent investment dealer that provides investment banking, institutional sales, research, and trading to a global client base.

Michael is an active advisor and resigned on December 1, 2018 as a board member of ICC Labs, a fully licensed producer and distributor of medicinal cannabinoid extracts, recreational cannabis and industrial hemp products. ICC Labs was recently acquired by Aurora Cannabis, Inc. for an aggregate purchase price of approximately C$290 million.

"On behalf of the Sport Endurance team, I am very pleased to welcome Michael as Chairman of the Board. Michael and I shared great conversations on collaborating in an effort to leverage his industry and capital markets experience with the core online marketing expertise of Sport Endurance. Together, we will aggressively explore several interesting growth opportunities in the CBD and medical cannabis industry, both of which Michael is an expert in and has successfully built and sold several businesses recently," said David Lelong, Chief Executive Officer of Sport Endurance, Inc.

Michael Young, commented, "I am very excited to apply my previous experiences in the hemp and hemp derived CBD industry as well as my business and capital markets knowledge to Sport Endurance. Hemp and hemp based CBD is a very profitable and rapidly emerging industry. Leveraging the core online marketing expertise of Sport Endurance will position the Company to take full advantage of the market opportunity and provide a platform for M&A in the space."

About Sport Endurance, Inc.

Sport Endurance develops, markets, and distributes products online throughout the United States. At the foundation of Sport Endurance is the belief that good health practices contributes to and promotes a higher quality of life. The goal of Sport Endurance is to improve the health of others by providing quality and effective products online, initially focused on nutritional supplements. Sport Endurance is currently seeking opportunities in the CBD, hemp, and legal cannabis industries. For more information, please visit http://www.sportenduranceinc.com .

