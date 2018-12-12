High Arctic Announces Appointment of New Director

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX:HWO) ("High Arctic" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas John Strong to the Board of Directors.



Mr. Strong is a Chartered Accountant with 36 years of experience having been with Precision Drilling 21 years in a number of senior financial and operational roles, including Chief Financial Officer from 2005 to 2010 and most recently as President of Completion & Production Services responsible for service rigs and snubbing in Canada and the United States. Prior to that his experience includes financial roles with Nabors Industries associated with international land contract drilling outside North America. Mr. Strong began his career with Collins Barrow in Calgary, Alberta in 1980 and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

Michael Binnion, Chairman of High Arctic Energy Services, stated, "We are very pleased with the addition of Mr. Strong to the Board. He is an experienced financial executive, business leader with extensive operational and management in the oil and gas industry, particularly with drilling and well servicing. Doug's experience in Canada, the United States and Internationally fits well with our current growth strategy."

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "HWO". The Corporation's principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry.

High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The Canadian and US operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada and the United States.

For more information, please contact:

J. Cameron Bailey

President & CEO

Phone: 587-318-3826

Email: cam.bailey@haes.ca Jim Hodgson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 587-318-2218

Email: jim.hodgson@haes.ca



