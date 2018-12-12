New York City Department of Education Invests in Innovative New 'NeuroNode' Technology from Control Bionics to Assist Students with Severe Physical Disabilities and Paralysis

Cincinnati, Ohio, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York City Department of Education's Center for Assistive Technology (CAT) recently acquired innovative new technology known as the ‘NeuroNode', that offers an access solution for students with severe physical limitations and paralysis. WebAbleTV, a subsidiary of TV Worldwide, has produced a Video News Release (VNR) that is available for download below.

After seeing the Control Bionics NeuroNode technology demonstrated at the January 2018 Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATIA) Conference in Orlando, CAT arranged for a NeuroNode assessment for one New York City 3rd grade student, Maeve, with Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA.



The NeuroNode is the world's first wearable electromyography or EMG assistive technology device that non-invasively detects the electrical activity of a muscle to automatically communicate with and control a full spectrum of external devices and platforms.



Maeve had such great success with the NeuroNode that she immediately began her trial. Within a few short weeks, the NeuroNode was implemented into Maeve's daily school activities.



"When we saw NueroNode, a light bulb went off in my head," said Lindsey Huntley, Speech Supervisor for CAT. "I reached out to the District Office, the Principal, and said we have this brand new technology, we think it's a game changer, can we come in? And we did. Maeve just took off, it was like it brought tears to everybody's eyes in the room…just how fast she took to the technology, how it opened possibilities for everything." Huntley added, "This device is giving her total independence."



Communicating with the NeuroNode for the first time, Maeve asked, "Can I please have a baby sister and a puppy?"



"The NeuroNode is different just because it's so much easier in terms of management and adjusting than her previous technology," remarked Maya Pariser, Maeve's 3rd Grade teacher. "Using the NeuroNode, it's kind of when she's set up to go, she goes." Pariser added, "The NeuroNode has made teaching easier just because it allows Maeve to be a lot more independent and it also allows the variety of materials to appear on her iPad that she needs throughout the day."



"I think our reaction when we first saw Maeve using the NeuroNode was, ‘Wow, this is amazing'," commented Maeve's father, Frank. "I think the sky's the limit…educationally there are no limits to her". Maeve's Parents are excited about the opportunities that are now open to Maeve because of the NeuroNode.



Following Maeve's successful trial, both CAT and District 78 purchased a combined six NeuroNode units.

In September of 2018, over 110 clinicians from CAT and District 78 participated in a full day Control Bionics NeuroNode training course to educate and prepare these clinicians for assessing and supporting their students in the use of the NeuroNode. Since then, Control Bionics has facilitated other assessments for students with an array of conditions limiting their access to education in the New York City Education System. This effort coincides with Control Bionics release of the latest version of its text-to-speech Say-It Now software that allows a NeuroNode user with paralysis and loss of speech to interact with their smart speaker, hands free and voice free as the company stays committed to continued R&D to aid the special community of people with disabilities.

