"38th Connecticut Flower & Garden Show" Coming February 21-24, 2019 to Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 38th annual "Connecticut Flower & Garden Show" is coming Thursday, February 21 through Sunday, February 24, 2019 to the Connecticut Convention Center on 100 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford. One of the largest and most prestigious flower shows in New England, hours are: Thursday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



- Show covers almost three acres, themed, "The Charm of Spring", offering ideas for house, apartment and condo dwellers.

- Over an acre of gardens in full bloom by professional landscape designers and nonprofit organizations, including naturalistic, low maintenance, native, organic, herb and pollinator gardens.

- Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut's 2019 Advanced Standard Flower Show: 12,000+ sq. ft. design, horticulture and photography competition with over 250 judged entries, themed "April in Paris".

- More than 300 booths of displays, activities, shopping: artisans, handcrafted gifts, fresh flowers, plants, garden ornaments, metalwork sculptures, herbs, bulbs, seeds, fertilizers, soils, gardening books, patio furniture, lawn and garden tools, equipment. Bring 1/2 cup of soil to UConn Co-op booth for free soil testing.

- Over 80 hours of seminars included in admission. Expert presenters include: Mar Jennings, America's top lifestyle expert and Emmy-nominated and Telly Award-winning TV host and best-selling author; Roger Swain (Friday & Saturday), TV's The Man in the Red Suspenders, former host of PBS' The Victory Garden and HGTV's People, Places & Plants"; Mike McGrath, host of nationally syndicated Public Radio's "You Bet Your Garden"; Nancy DuBrule-Clemente, author, horticulturist & owner of Natureworks Horticultural Services in Northford, Conn; and Patrick Comins, Connecticut Audubon Society's Executive Director. All Seminars at www.CTFlowerShow.com/schedule.

Admission: $18 Adults; Thursday/Friday only : $16 Seniors Age 62 and Over; $5 Children 5-12; Free Under Age 5. Admission payment by Cash Only.

Group rates for 15 or more: contact 860-844-8461 or Kristie@northeastexpos.com.

Advance tickets are discounted by $2 – buy before February 18 at these Connecticut locations: The Garden Barn Nursery & Landscape in Vernon; Moscarrillo's Garden Shoppe in West Hartford; Natureworks in Northford; and Woodland Gardens in Manchester.

www.CTFlowerShow.com or 860-844-8461 or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Laura Soll 860-688-4499, Cell 860-833-4466, Laura@sollpr.com