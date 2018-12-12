Brompton Proposes Conversion of European Dividend Growth Fund Into an Exchange Traded Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:EDGF) Brompton Funds Limited ("Brompton" or the "Manager"), the manager of European Dividend Growth Fund (the "Fund") announces that a special meeting of unitholders ("Unitholders") of the Fund will be held on February 14, 2019 (the "Meeting").



At the Meeting, Unitholders of the Fund will be asked to approve the conversion of the Fund (the "Conversion") from a closed-end investment fund into an exchange-traded fund ("ETF"), along with certain other changes considered ancillary, necessary or desirable, in the opinion of the Manager to facilitate and implement the Conversion. Upon the effective date of the Conversion, the Fund will become "Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF".

All costs of the Conversion, including with respect to the Meeting, will be borne by the Manager.

The Manager believes that Unitholders will benefit from the Conversion for the following reasons:

Lower Management Fee and Management Expense Ratio: The management fee payable by the Fund is currently 1.25% of the net asset value ("NAV") plus applicable taxes until July 2020 and is 0.95% of the NAV plus applicable taxes thereafter. After the Conversion, the management fee payable by Unitholders will be 0.75% of the NAV of Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF. After the Conversion, the Manager also intends to waive a portion of the management fee of Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF and/or reimburse Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF to ensure that the sum of the management fee and operating expenses, in each case inclusive of associated GST/HST, is limited to 0.95% of the NAV of Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF.

Enhance Flexibility of the Investment Strategy: The Manager is proposing to amend certain provisions in the Fund's investment strategy to expand the Fund's investment universe and allow for greater flexibility in Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF's portfolio. The proposed amendments will be set out in the management information circular.

Better Trading Price Relative to NAV per Unit and Reduced Bid/Ask Spread: The Manager anticipates that an improvement in the trading price of the units of the Fund (relative to the NAV per unit of the Fund) will provide a meaningful increase in value for Unitholders. As at December 11, 2018, prior to the announcement of the Meeting, the Fund had a 5.6% discount to NAV. Market makers for ETFs are able to price their bids and asks for ETF units tightly around their estimate of NAV. It is expected that bid/ask spreads will be significantly reduced from the Fund's bid/ask spread. This is beneficial to investors because a smaller bid/ask spread is expected to result in a lower effective cost to buy or sell ETF units.

Increased Trading Liquidity: Approved dealers acting as market makers for an ETF are able to offer or bid for large volumes of that ETF on a stock exchange, as approved dealers have the ability to create or redeem ETF units daily in large blocks directly from Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF. This is expected to result in improved liquidity, allowing an investor to buy or sell large amounts of Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF units without materially affecting the market price. The Fund holds a portfolio of large capitalization, liquid equities and, therefore, it is expected that the Conversion will improve the trading liquidity of the Fund from current levels.

Potential for Lower Expenses per Unit due to Growth: As Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF will distribute units on a continuous basis, it will have the potential to increase the number of such units outstanding through the issuance of new units, thereby spreading its operating expenses across more units and reducing expenses per unit.

Unitholders of record of the Fund at the close of business on January 15, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting of the Fund. If approved, the Conversion is expected to be implemented in April 2019, subject to obtaining the required regulatory approvals. Details of the proposed Conversion will be further outlined in the Fund's Notice of Special Meeting of Unitholders and management information circular that will be prepared and delivered to Unitholders in connection with the Meeting and will be available under the Fund's profile on www.sedar.com .

