SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Sparton Corporation (SPA)

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Sparton Corporation ("Sparton" or the "Company") (NYSE:SPA) and its board of directors for breach of fiduciary duties and other violations in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus").



The investigation concerns whether Sparton and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On December 12, 2018, Sparton announced that it had entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Cerberus. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Sparton will receive $18.50 in cash for each share of Sparton common stock. The transaction is valued at approximately $181.9 million and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

If you are a Sparton shareholder and believe the proposed buyout price is too low, you can learn more about the investigation

