The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, IGCC, NKTR, TSRO and APHA

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Class Period: June 28, 2018 to September 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Apogee Enterprises, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Apogee lacked the required labor force in place to ramp-up its production; (ii) Apogee was unable to hire, train and retain new employees; (iii) Apogee's productivity and margins would be negatively impacted; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (OCTMKTS: IGCC)

Class Period: October 25, 2017 to October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Throughout the class period, India Globalization Capital Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) India Globalization's business model was in a state of change in order to lure potential blockchain and cannabis investors; (2) India Globalization had overstated the benefits of its relationships with manufacturers, partners, and distributors in order to inflate the Company's potential commercial success in the blockchain and cannabis markets; (3) as a result, the NYSE delisted India Globalization's shares from their exchange; and (4) consequently, Defendants' statements about India Globalization's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On October 29, 2018 India Globalization announced that NYSE Regulation would begin the process of delisting the Company and trading would halt immediately.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Class Period: November 11, 2017 to October 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Nektar Therapeutics made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) prior studies which attempted to pegylate IL-2 failed; (2) the extended half-life of the Company's lead I-O candidate, NKTR-214, was unlikely to result in efficacy and created additional high-dosing safety concerns; (3) NKTR-214 was less effective than IL-2 alone; (4) the combination of NKTR-214 with nivolumab has yet to demonstrate significant positive results; and (5) as a result, Nektar's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO)

Class Period: November 4, 2016 to November 14, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Throughout the class period, Tesaro, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) notwithstanding the completion of the July Public Offering, Tesaro's liquidity position was insufficient to meet its cash flow requirements and fund its existing operations; (ii) accordingly, unbeknownst to investors, an additional public offering of Tesaro common stock was imminent; and (iii) as a result, Tesaro's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On July 7, 2016, Tesaro announced the closing of a previously-announced underwritten public offering. Then on November 14, 2016, Tesaro announced another proposed public offering. Following this news, on November 15, 2016, Tesaro stock fell more than 11 percent to close at $131.04 per share.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)

Class Period: July 17, 2018 to December 4, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

During the class period, Aphria Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Latin American assets acquired by the Company lacked adequate licenses to operate and were overvalued; (2) the acquisition of the Latin American assets would enrich the Company's CEO and other insiders at the expense of shareholders; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

