O2 Investment Partners Announces Sale of Portfolio Company NTI Connect, LLC to ORIX Capital Partners

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce the recent sale of its portfolio company, NTI Connect, LLC (www.nti-connect.com) to ORIX Capital Partners (www.orixcapitalpartners.com).



Founded by industry executives with decades of experience, NTI's comprehensive network solutions platform addresses the critical communications infrastructure needs of its customers. Among those solutions: fiber optics installation, splicing and testing, comprehensive data center infrastructure deployment, wireless network design, installation and maintenance, including 5G deployments, and full EF&I services for video network upgrades. NTI self-performs the work and has direct relationships with over 130 customers across the country, including the majority of the largest and most sophisticated network services providers and data center operators. NTI maintains 10 offices throughout the country and has several travel teams, allowing it to provide its services on a national scale.

Luke Plumpton, Partner at O2, commented, "NTI Connect is truly a differentiated industry leader in network deployment solution services. Through management's execution of the strategic plan, NTI achieved strong growth, expanded its market share, grew its service offering and ultimately exceeded our expectations in delivering an excellent outcome for the shareholders and our investors. We remain confident in NTI's market leading position and believe it will continue to build off its momentum during the company's next chapter of growth with the ORIX team."

NTI Connect's CEO, Lynn Refer, added, "O2 was an outstanding partner in the creation of value during the ownership period and was instrumental in expanding the NTI platform into new markets and service lines. We remain excited to continue to execute on NTI's growth plan with our new partners at ORIX."

About O2 Investment Partners: O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire interest in lower middle market manufacturing, niche distribution, and select service and technology businesses. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. www.o2investment.com

About NTI Connect: A proven leader in mission-critical network deployment solutions, NTI Connect provides premium services to the most sophisticated networking and data infrastructure companies throughout the United States and in Europe through three operating companies: National Technologies, CCSI Networks and Fairhaven Integration Services. The company's comprehensive solutions platform includes fiber optics installation, splicing and testing, data center infrastructure deployment, wireless network deployment, and video engineer, furnish and install. NTI has leveraged its technical expertise, exacting quality standards and execution track record to establish strong relationships with blue-chip customers, including the major fiber, data center, wireless and cable operators. www.nti-connect.com.

About ORIX Capital Partners:

ORIX Capital Partners makes direct control private equity investments that support growth and performance among established middle-market companies throughout North America. The team's expertise spans industries including industrials, infrastructure services, transportation and business services. ORIX Capital Partners is a business unit of ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA), a Dallas-based financial services firm. ORIX USA's parent company, ORIX Corporation, is a publicly owned international financial services company with operations in 38 countries and regions worldwide. www.orixcapitalpartners.com.

Contact: Luke K. Plumpton Partner O2 Investment Partners, LLC 248.554.4215 (office) lplumpton@o2investment.com