INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of YogaWorks, Inc. on Behalf of Investors – YOGA

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ:YOGA) ("YogaWorks" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock on or after August 16, 2017.



Specifically, on or about August 16, 2017, YogaWorks completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of common stock by selling 7.3 million shares of stock to investors at a price of $5.50 per share. Since the time of the IPO, shares of the Company's common stock have declined over 85% in value, and currently trade below $0.75 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether YogaWorks issued misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors in connection with the IPO.

YogaWorks investors who purchased the Company's common stock on or after August 16, 2017 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/yogaworks-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and to discuss their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com . This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT: