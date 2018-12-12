ID R&D Names Ilya Ozerets as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ID R&D , the award-winning biometric solutions provider offering proprietary AI-based behavioral, voice, and anti-spoofing user authentication capabilities, today announced the appointment of Ilya Ozerets as Chief Product Officer. Ozerets will be responsible for driving development and growth of the company's product portfolio of AI-based biometric authentication solutions for mobile devices, servers, private clouds, and IoT architectures.



"Ilya brings a strong entrepreneurial spirit and passion, and his product vision will be critical to our continued growth," said Alexey Khitrov, CEO of ID R&D. "The biometrics market is exploding as users increasingly expect a seamless, secure, and familiar interaction with their technology. Companies are searching for solutions to respond to this demand. They seek partners who can provide impenetrable security and a pleasant and passive experience for end users. Ilya's background aligns perfectly with ID R&D's goal to deliver a zero-effort user authentication experience in any application on any platform."

Ozerets comes to ID R&D from Mitek Systems, a global leader in identity verification, where he led innovation initiatives with a focus on vertical expansion, product enablement, and customer and partner success. A veteran of the startup world, Ozerets founded Interloper, a software development company delivering research, design, and development services for entrepreneurs. Ozerets has also led research and development and new product initiatives at Wells Fargo, where he was responsible for product management, innovation, channel strategy and execution, and managing critical partnerships.

"It's an exhilarating time to join ID R&D as its innovative approach to zero-effort authentication is propelling rapid growth and adoption," said Ilya Ozerets, Chief Product Officer at ID R&D. "With the biometrics market expected to reach nearly $60 billion by 2025, we have the opportunity to create a better and more secure user experience for any connected individual across the globe. I'm thrilled to be joining a stellar executive team and look forward to implementing a product strategy that showcases our technical depth and capabilities."

ID R&D delivers the industry's most comprehensive, accurate, friendliest, and fastest biometric authentication solutions for one-time or continuous login. Offering voice, behavioral, and voice and face anti-spoofing biometric capabilities, ID R&D's technology suite includes products for mobile apps, web apps, chatbots, conversational interfaces, and messaging platforms. ID R&D's solutions render passwords and traditional login processes obsolete by offering continuous authentication simply through the way a user speaks, looks, types, and handles a mobile device.

About ID R&D

ID R&D is an award-winning provider of multi-modal biometric security solutions based in New York, NY. With more than 25 years of experience in biometrics, the company's management and development teams apply the latest scientific breakthroughs to significantly enhance authentication experiences. ID R&D combines a science-driven seamless authentication experience with the capabilities of a leading research and development team. ID R&D's focus is on behavioral biometrics, voice biometrics, anti-spoofing capabilities, keystroke dynamics, and biometric fusion. Learn more at www.idrnd.net .

