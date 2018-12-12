Anexinet Achieves AWS Service Delivery and Well-Architected Partner Program Status

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced its acceptance into Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Service Delivery Partner Program. The AWS Service Delivery Program identifies and endorses AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners with a deep understanding of specific AWS services such as Amazon Aurora, AWS Lambda and Amazon EC2 for Windows, as well as proven success delivering AWS services to end customers. Anexinet was additionally selected to be an AWS Well-Architected Partner—one of 34 U.S. companies worldwide.



The AWS Service Delivery Program notes that "Anexinet has the expertise to help customers navigate their journey to the AWS Cloud, from infrastructure and applications to analytics and machine learning." To receive an AWS Service Delivery designation, APN Partners must undergo service-specific technical validation by AWS Partner Solutions Architects, and complete a customer case business review. This validation gives AWS customers complete confidence when choosing a service-experienced APN Partner.

Complementing the Service Delivery Partner Program designation, Anexinet previously achieved Advanced Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) earlier this year. The achievement is a recognition of Anexinet's technical expertise, in part, due to its unique Cloud Insights service that offers visibility into billing, optimizes client costs, improves governance and enhances security.

"Many industry organizations offer cloud services, but few companies are truly skilled at consulting, deployment and management," said Tim Malfara Vice President of Hybrid IT & Cloud Services Anexinet. "We're proud of our team's hard work and dedication enabling us to continue to achieve these accolades, and validating Anexinet's services as among the best in the AWS marketplace."

About Anexinet

Everyone deserves a great digital experience. Anexinet (www.anexinet.com) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. We call this the Complete Digital Experience. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there's Anexinet.

