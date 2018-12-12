Breaking News: Senate Passage of 2018 Farm Bill Could Provide Opportunity to Gain Big in this Uncertain Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannagreed.com News Commentary



While stocks have taken a beating due to trade concerns with China and rising rates, there is green at the end of the tunnel! With the expected vote and passage of the 2018 Farm Bill on Monday, stocks that are in the CBD space are poised to benefit and should run counter to the current market downward trends. Stocks in the CBD and cannabis space have not been immune from the market's downturn, but the expected passage of the bill should provide and opportunity to acquire high growth stocks in this bear market.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is the non-psychoactive chemical compound found in the hemp plant. The 2018 Farm Bill will nationally legalize the cultivation and farming of that plant. It is also expected that the passage of the bill will allow for the national legalization of CBD, lifting many barriers that exist for full scale commercial acceptance of the compound. Brightfield Group, a company that specializes in cannabis and CBD market research, projects that the medical and recreational CBD market is expected to reach an estimated value of $22 billions by 2022.

Many companies have been positioning themselves to take advantage of this huge, untapped market opportunity that the CBD and Hemp space presents. These companies present an opportunity to get in early and capitalize from expected passage of the Farm Bill before it could be too late;

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPRF), the maker of Epidiolex, an epilepsy drug that contains CBD. This is the first FDA-approved drug made from the cannabis plant, and its approval was done in tandem with the FDA reclassifying certain drugs containing CBD to Schedule 5 drugs. The Company is more than 33% off its 52-week high of $15.00; Tiprank recently gave the Company a price target of $190. This Company presents a good opportunity for a bio-pharma CBD play.

CV Sciences (CVSI), the U.S.-based company whose primary product is a chewing gum that combines CBD with nicotine, used in the treatment of tobacco addiction. CSVI's therapy product has significant upside for the CBD and Hemp industry. The medical community has reacted very positively to the Company's recent developments. CSVI posted over a 100% increase in revenue gain from 2016 to 2017 fiscal years, and surpassed its 2017 sales figure through the first 6 months of fiscal 2018. The Company is trading 50% lower than its 52-week average; CBD legalization should send it back towards its 52-week highs.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB), the first cannabis stock to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) announced that Aurora launched its line of CBD Softgel capsules, a product that has enormous opportunity in the over the counter medical market. Based on the Company's projections, this product line has the opportunity to generate over $100 million in annual sales. This new product is in addition the to Company's core cannabis production and distribution business. The Company is 60% off its 52-week highs, so there is a lot of potential to capture upside in this stock.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc (CBDS), is a US based marketer and manufacturer of cannabis & hemp products. The Company recently announced that it had secured a patent for a CBD lozenge that helps treat hypertension. This opens up a potentially huge medical opportunity for the Company, as hypertension is the one of the country's biggest ailments, afflicting over 90 million people. The Company is currently over 66% off its 52-week high, and is poised for large gains upon passage.

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH), the marketer and distributor of LALPINA CBD, the first hydro-nano beverage on the market, announced that its has formed a distribution partnership with Upside Health's product Ouchie, a pain management app and platform targeting the over 120 million Americans who live with chronic pain. This partnership will give the Company access to a captive audience of consumers afflicted with pain whom are most likely to benefit from CBD products. The Company is trading at 80% its 52-week lows, and was recently given a price target of $0.30.

