Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Special Dividend of $0.10 per share

JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffersonville Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB - JFBC) announced today that a special cash dividend in the amount of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the common stock of the company was declared at the December 11, 2018 meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2018.



"The Company is performing very well this year due to solid loan growth and low core funding costs. In addition, the tax reform law passed last year has allowed us to retain more of our income," said George W. Kinne, Jr., President and CEO. "The Board of Directors is pleased that with our positive results and strong capital position, they are able to reward our loyal shareholders with this special cash dividend."

Jeffersonville Bancorp is a one-bank holding company, which owns all the capital stock of Jeff Bank. Jeff Bank maintains twelve full service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro.

