SHAREHOLDER ALERT -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against China Zenix Auto International Ltd. (ZXAIY) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - December 31, 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against China Zenix Auto International Ltd. ("China Zenix" or the "Company") (OTCMKT: ZXAIY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired China Zenix securities between October 2, 2015 and June 14, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) China Zenix's trading actions in connection with its compliance with the NYSE Continued Listed Requirements were contrary to public policy; (2) China Zenix had inadequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On June 14, 2018, the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") suspended trading in China Zenix securities and commenced delisting proceedings. The NYSE issued a press release stating, in part, that "[t]he determination to delist the Company was based on an investigation conducted by NYSE Regulation that brought to light the existence of evens that made further dealings or listing of the securities on the [NYSE] contrary to the public interest and not in keeping with sound public policy, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the Listed Company Manual." When trading resumed on June 18, 2018, China Zenix's stock price fell $0.58, or 42.03%, to close at $0.80 per share.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in China Zenix you have until December 31, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

