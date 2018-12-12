Adaptimmune Announces that Gwen Binder will leave in January 2019

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORD, United Kingdom, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP), a leader in T-cell therapy to treat cancer, today announced that Gwen Binder, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, will be leaving the company at the end of January 2019.



Dr. Binder was the first US employee of Adaptimmune in 2011, transitioning across from the company's T-cell translational development collaboration program with the University of Pennsylvania. She led much of the early clinical development, manufacturing, translational and more recently research components of the company.

"Gwen has contributed a tremendous amount to the early phase technical advancement and progress of our therapies, and to cell therapy in general," said James Noble, Adaptimmune's CEO. "As Adaptimmune moves into a more clinically focused stage, Gwen decided it is time to pursue a different path that will allow her to remain focused on early development and technical innovation and we wish her every success."

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. The Company's unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. Adaptimmune is currently conducting clinical trials with SPEAR T-cells targeting MAGE-A4, MAGE-A10, and AFP across multiple solid tumor indications. The Company is located in Philadelphia, USA and Oxfordshire, U.K. For more information, please visit http://www.adaptimmune.com

