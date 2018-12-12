Call for Papers Now Open for Third Annual In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced the Call for Papers for the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, taking place June 3-4, 2019 at the Park Plaza Victoria London. The Call for Papers for the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019 will end on February 10, 2019. Sponsorship opportunities for the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe 2019 are available. For attendees, Super Saver registration discounts end on March 3, 2019.



Organized by GridGain Systems, the In-Memory Computing Summit (IMCS) is held in both Europe and North America. They are the only industry-wide events that focus on the full range of in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. Attendees will learn about the role of in-memory computing in digital transformation. The conference is attended by technical decision makers, business decision makers, architects, CTOs, developers and more who make or influence purchasing decisions about in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC solutions. The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe Conference Committee is looking for talks on a variety of topics including:

User stories and business use cases

What's new and upcoming in in-memory computing

Best design practices and performance optimizations

High availability, clustering, and replication

Monitoring, management, automation tools and best practices

In-memory computing in the cloud

Registration Discounts

A Super Saver General Admission rate of €375, a 29 percent discount on the standard rate of €525, is now available. The Super Saver rate ends on March 3, 2019. Register via the conference website .

Sponsorship Opportunities

The In-Memory Computing Summits are sponsored by leading technology vendors. A limited number of Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsorship packages are currently available . Sponsors have an opportunity to increase their visibility and reputation as technology leaders, interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, and connect with technology purchasers and influencers.

About the In-Memory Computing Summit

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas — ideas that power digital transformation, omnichannel customer experience, and the future of Fast Data. For more information about the In-Memory Computing Summit North America, visit https://imcsummit.org/us/ and follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

About GridGain® Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite™. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory transactional SQL database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, continuous learning and HTAP. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

