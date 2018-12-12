Cisco and UBS to host ESG Conference Call/Webcast for the Financial Community on 12/17/18

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco and UBS will host an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Conference Call/Webcast for the Financial Community, at 11:00 a.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. GMT on Monday, December 17, 2018.



Kathy Mulvany, Cisco's VP of Corporate Affairs, and Darrel Stickler, Cisco's Environmental Sustainability Lead, will provide an overview of Cisco's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, priorities and goals, and explain why Cisco's CSR initiatives play an important role in overall shareholder value creation.

The call will be hosted by John Roy, Ph.D., UBS IT Hardware, Networking & Services Analyst, and Julie Hudson, CFA, and Victoria Kalb, UBS Global ESG & Sustainability Analysts.

Interested parties can participate by dialing toll-free: 800 694 5649 or international: +1 303 223 2687, Code: 21910788, or listening to the webcast at investor.cisco.com.

Further information and Cisco's 2018 CSR Report can be found at csr.cisco.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Emily Hunt

Cisco

(44) 208 824 4283

emhunt@cisco.com