REPEAT - Matt Christopherson Joins International Cannabis' Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICC International Cannabis Corp. (CSE:WRLD)(FWB: 8K51)(OTC:KNHBF) ("ICC" or "International Cannabis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Matt Christopherson has joined the Company's advisory board.



International Cannabis established its advisory board in November, with the aim of bringing top-tier cannabis sector talent to aid the Company on an active basis, as required. The board will be comprised of independent cannabis experts, top ranked industry consultants and international financiers. The Company's advisory board is tasked with providing actionable industry guidance pertaining to the advancement and operation of ICC's vertically integrated Cannabis assets. International Cannabis controls a robust portfolio of seven cultivation licences, spanning six countries and three continents. The Company plans to augment Mr. Christopherson's appointment with additional advisory board members in the coming months.



Mr. Christopherson is the Co-founder, President and CEO of Higharchy Cannabis Group ("Higharchy"), a consortium of companies focused on consumer brands and retail experiences in the Cannabis sector. Higharchy provides the capital and support to help their partners accelerate growth and maximize value.



Throughout his career, Mr. Christopherson has visited over 2000 cannabis cultivation facilities, both domestically and internationally. Mr. Christopherson has worked with over 100 of Canada's Licenced Producers ("LPs") and completed physical site visits to 65 LP facilities, including those operated by Cannopy Growth Corporation, Tilray Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Aphria Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings Inc.



Mr. Christopherson stated: "I am very much excited to join International Cannabis' advisory board. The Company has assembled a dynamic international portfolio of Cannabis assets, which we intend to move towards production in 2019."



Mr. Christopherson boasts over a decade of experience within the cannabis industry, and was previously Partner and VP of Business Development of Keirton Inc. ("Keirton"). Keirton is one of North America's most respected names in specialty crop harvesting and solution engineering. Keirton is the designer and manufacturer of the "Twister Trimmer"; the world's the fastest and most dependable cannabis-harvesting machine. In addition, Mr. Christopherson is Co-founder of Lift & Co, Canada's largest cannabis education and tech platform. Lift & Co is powered by the industry's largest database of medical marijuana and strain reviews.



Eugene Beukman, CEO and a director of International Cannabis stated, "International Cannabis is pleased to welcome Mr. Christopherson to its advisory board. Mr. Christopherson is equipped with a tremendous amount of Cannabis cultivation experience, specializing in harvest processing. Mr. Christopherson's guidance will be instrumental in further developing and operating the Company's cultivation licences in Denmark, Colombia, Lesotho, Poland, Greece and Portugal."



International Cannabis is also pleased to report that it continues to conduct due diligence on multiple revenue generating assets. The Company expects to convey updates on potential acquisitions in the coming weeks.



ICC International Cannabis, through its subsidiaries, has agreements in place for European-based pharmaceutical distribution, wholesale importation, and research and development, as well as licences to cultivate, produce, distribute, store and export cannabis, cannabis derivatives and industrial hemp in Colombia, Denmark, Poland, Greece, Portugal, South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho.

