Industry Veterans Join Zenput Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenput, the global leader in operations execution solutions, today announced two additions to its leadership team - Tim Olshansky joining as VP of Engineering, and David Karel as Chief Marketing Officer. In a period of rapid growth for the company, both executives bring deep industry experience and a proven track record scaling businesses.



Leading restaurant and retail chains like Chipotle, Dominos, and 7-Eleven use Zenput to roll-out operating procedures and key initiatives to all of their stores. Today, the company is supporting a fast-growing customer base of top brands that are collectively overseeing 40,000 locations across 35+ countries. At the core, Zenput's mobile platform is enabling them to translate their operations strategies into better customer experiences and store performance.

"For the past six years, our team has been building against a vision to help our customers achieve a step-function change in terms of the quality and consistency of execution across their operation, which can span hundreds or thousands of locations," said Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput. "We're excited and inspired by our customers' success, and the experience Tim and Dave bring to the company put us in a great position to fully leverage the big opportunity in front of us."

Olshansky oversees product development at Zenput. He brings to the company over 16 years experience building high-quality software products and scalable technology platforms, most recently as CTO of Aconex (acquired by Oracle). Prior to Aconex, Tim was the co-founder and VP of Engineering at Worksite (acquired by Aconex) and a founding partner of Topguest (acquired by Switchfly). He holds a Bachelor of Law degree and a B.S. degree in advanced physics and computational mathematics from the University of Sydney.

Karel leads the company's global marketing effort. He has spent the last 20 years building marketing teams that have scaled revenue growth in both enterprise and SMB markets. Prior to joining Zenput, David held marketing leadership roles at Clari, LinkedIn, Bizo (acquired by LinkedIn), and SuccessFactors. A graduate of Tufts University, he earned an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Zenput

Zenput is how top operators make great customer experiences happen. Restaurants and other retail chains such as Dominos, Chipotle, KFC, Jersey Mike's, 7Eleven, and Mapco use Zenput's operations execution platform to see inside and improve the operations of every location. By making it easy to roll-out, track and enforce compliance with operating procedures and key initiatives, Zenput helps operations leaders who are collectively overseeing 40,000 locations across 35+ countries collaborate more effectively with employees in the field and in their stores to improve performance and exceed customer expectations. For more information, visit us at zenput.com.

