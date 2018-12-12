TRU NIAGEN® to be Featured at the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine Annual Meeting

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today it will feature TRU NIAGEN® (Booth #6095) at the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress, a gathering of physicians, researchers, and healthcare practitioners from Dec. 13-15 in Las Vegas, NV.



Dr. Charles Brenner, ChromaDex Chief Scientific Advisor and the Roy J. Carver Chair and Head of Biochemistry at the University of Iowa, will be presenting "How to Hack Your NAD: Scientifically Validated Strategies for Resisting Stress and Aging Better" at 4:30pm PST on Dec. 13 in the Exhibit Hall, Product Theatre Stage.

The discussion on NAD and biohacking will continue on Friday, Dec. 14 from 3:45-4:15pm PST at the TRU NIAGEN® booth—Dave Asprey, Founder & CEO of Bulletproof, will be signing complimentary copies of his new book, Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life—come early as quantities are limited.

Members of the TRU NIAGEN team will be on site throughout the conference to discuss the scientific evidence behind the efficacy of the novel vitamin B3, as well as the published clinical studies supporting its benefit in humans. Visitors to the booth will also receive a complimentary bottle of TRU NIAGEN PRO, a high-dose version exclusively for sale through healthcare providers.

For additional information on the science supporting TRU NIAGEN PRO visit practitioner.truniagen.com .

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient ("NDI") notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe ("GRAS").

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is an integrated, global nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN ® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN ® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN ® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.



Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2017, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. ChromaDex provided research materials and a portion of the grant funding as a collaborator for the study.



ChromaDex Media Contact:

Alex Worsham, Director of Strategic Partnerships

949-648-3775

alexw@chromadex.com