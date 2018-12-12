Blissco Announces Q3 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Not for distribution in the U.S. or to U.S. Newswires

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blissco Cannabis Corp. (CSE:BLIS) (OTCQB:HSTRF) (FRA: GQ4B), ("Blissco") or the ("Company") will hold a conference call on Friday, December 21st, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to review third quarter 2019 financial results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-800-319-4610 (Canada/USA) or +1-604-638-5340 (International).

Blissco Cannabis Corp. (CSE:BLIS) (OTCQB:HSTRF) (FRA: GQ4B) is a Canadian wellness cannabis brand based in British Columbia and a licensed producer, processor, and distributor of ultra-premium dried cannabis and cannabis oil.

Blissco is committed to providing distinguished service to its medical clients and plans to launch a telemedicine app to offer clients mobile access to a Nurse Practitioner for easy guidance and access to a prescription for medical cannabis products. Blissco is also developing an e-commerce website for its medical clients that will house a curated shop of premium dried cannabis, cannabis oil and related products. Blissco will be selling adult-use dried cannabis and processed products in Canadian provinces.

Blissco provides processing, extraction and distribution services to the growing market of licensed Canadian cannabis cultivators. The Company leverages cutting-edge technology and is continuously developing its network of top-tier industry cultivators, retailers, and innovators. Blissco is backed by an experienced team that is deeply in tune and integrated with industry partners and Blissco's clients.

For further information please contact:

Ariel Jack Lewinski, Business Development & Investor Relations

# 1-604-377-7533

ariel.lewinski@blissco.com





Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. This news release contains forward-looking statements and assumptions pertaining to the following: the ability to execute on our strategic plans and the impact on our future operations, capital expenditures, receipt of a cannabis oil license and a license to sell dried cannabis and other objectives. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.