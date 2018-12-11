Jim Ryan named CFO of the Year by Indiana Business Journal

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National CFO Jim Ryan has been named the 2018 CFO of the Year by the Indiana Business Journal (IBJ). Ryan was officially recognized as the top honoree in the Public Companies category at a Dec. 7 presentation in Indianapolis.

IBJ's CFO of the Year recognition spotlights the crucial role that top financial executives play in helping Indiana companies, government agencies and not-for-profits develop strategy and prosper.

"Jim's core strength has always been his ability to develop long-term strategies and find the most effective and efficient means to implement and communicate those strategies," said Bob Jones, Chairman & CEO. "He is truly deserving of this recognition and Old National is fortunate to have him as a leader."

A native of Michigan, Jim joined Old National in 2000 as Assistant Treasurer and was later promoted to Treasurer. In 2007, he spearheaded Old National's acquisition of St. Joseph Capital in Michiana. In 2009, Ryan assumed the role of Director of Corporate Strategy and Development, ultimately devising the growth strategy that has positioned Old National for success today. In 2013, he added responsibility for Mortgage operations; in 2016, he was promoted to CFO.

Before joining Old National, Jim held senior finance positions at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage and Old Kent Financial Corp. He is a graduate of Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich., where he earned his degree in business administration.

Over the years, Ryan has served in volunteer leadership roles with a variety of community organizations including the American Red Cross, Gilda's Club, United Way of Southwestern Indiana and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. He is currently the Chair Elect of the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana, Secretary and Treasurer of the Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, a board member for Deaconess Hospital, and a board member of the University of Evansville's Schroeder Family School of Business Administration Business Advisory Board.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $19.5 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2018 and proforma for the KleinBank partnership), it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for seven consecutive years. For nearly 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

