INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of SI Financial Group, Inc. to Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased SI Financial Group, Inc. ("SIFI" or the "Company") (NASDAQGM: SIFI) stock prior to December 11, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of SIFI to Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Under the terms of the transaction, SIFI shareholders will receive 0.48 shares of Berkshire Hills stock for each share of SIFI stock they own. Based on the closing price of Berkshire Hills stock on December 10, 2018, this represents a value of $14.995 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/si-financial-group-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The SIFI merger investigation concerns whether the Board of SIFI breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Berkshire Hills is underpaying for SIFI shares, thus unlawfully harming SIFI shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT: