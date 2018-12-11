Neology Successfully Removes Star Systems' Lawsuit to Federal Court in Texas

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 5, 2018, a federal court judge in Texas ruled in Neology's favor that a lawsuit brought by Star Systems (SSI) belongs in federal court. The present lawsuit between Neology and SSI stems from a prior lawsuit between SSI and Neology's predecessor-in-interest, 3M. The prior lawsuit resulted in a consent judgment and a settlement agreement between 3M, SSI, and SSI employee Stephen Lockhart ("Lockhart"). In the consent judgment, the Judge granted judgment "…in favor of 3M, and against Lockhart and SSI…" stating, among other things, that "Lockhart acknowledges that he retained and failed to return 3M's confidential information and devices embodying such confidential information obtained during the course of his relationship" and that "Lockhart was not authorized to take or retain this information and doing so is in direct violation of the confidentiality provision in the Employee Agreement" he had with 3M. In the present lawsuit, SSI sued Neology and accused Neology of defamation, business disparagement and other claims. Among other things, SSI alleged that a press release issued by Neology about the consent judgment between SSI, Lockhart and 3M was defamatory to SSI. SSI brought the lawsuit in a state court in Texas, and Neology removed it to a federal court. SSI asked the federal court to send the case back to the state court. On December 5, the federal court judge denied SSI's motion and sided with Neology. Neology is pleased with this procedural result and is confident that it will ultimately prevail on the merits too. The case is styled STAR SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED v. NEOLOGY, INC., 4:18-CV-00574 (Eastern District of Texas – Sherman Division).



Neology is a leading provider of integrated end-to-end solutions for the tolling, electronic vehicle registration and public safety markets. The company is a pioneer and leader in the development of passive RFID technology, owning some of the earliest and most significant intellectual property (IP) in the industry.

All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions, planning, and forecasts at the time of publication of this press release. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties.

