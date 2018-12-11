Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces December 2018 Quarterly Distribution

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:MDS) – LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06504 per Class A unit and US$0.06411 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before December 31, 2018 to unitholders of record on December 18, 2018.

For further information please contact:



Michael B. Decter

President & Chief Executive Officer

LDIC Inc.

Tel: (416) 362-4141

Email: decter@ldic.ca

Website: www.ldic.ca