LACMTA selects TransCore to implement best-in-class Integrity Back Office System for ExpressLanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) has selected TransCore to implement and maintain an advanced back office system that enhances customer service and financial management of all ExpressLanes transactions, which exceeded 115 million in 2016.



I-10 ExpressLanes in Los Angeles





TransCore will implement its Integrity Back Office System to process all ExpressLanes transactions and manage customer notifications, self-service website applications, account management, FasTrak® transponder inventory, financial management and reconciliation, payment processing, and network security. The Integrity software system incorporates the business logic, customer relationship management, and accounting needs specific to tolling in a highly stable, reliable, and predictable solution.

Acting in close partnership with LACMTA, TransCore will establish a major new base of operations in Los Angeles to best serve LACMTA and its ExpressLanes customers. TransCore will monitor system performance through its Insight Maintenance Online Management System, and will provide software support 24 hours a day, seven days a week by a team of IT staff located in the LACMTA ExpressLanes Call Center.

"We are honored to serve as system integrator for LACMTA's back office solution and are committed to providing a comprehensive array of account management solutions that significantly improves the customer experience," said TransCore Vice President and Managing Director Chris Hall. "TransCore remains focused on delivering the best products, services, and value to our customers and is excited for the opportunity to partner with an agency like LACMTA who shares in this vision to deliver the same value to their customers."

With over 25 years of experience designing back office software for tolling systems, TransCore has installed 39 back office systems worldwide and securely processes more than one billion back office transactions each year.

About TransCore

A leader in the transportation industry, TransCore provides innovative, technical solutions and engineering services for applications encompassing next generation Open Road Tolling and Traffic Management Systems. The company operates award-winning tolling customer service centers for departments of transportation throughout the U.S. and internationally. A pioneer in Radio Frequency Identification systems used in the transportation industry, TransCore secures access for airports, hospitals, parking garages, border patrols, trucking fleets, and the rail industry.

Follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact:

TransCore

Mimi McHale

marketing.communications@transcore.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76a2fa8e-8cd9-48d5-8f8d-8b48d175ed3b