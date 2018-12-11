Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Appoints Carlos Campoy Chief Financial Officer

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of migraine, today announced the appointment of Carlos Campoy as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 12, 2018.



Mr. Campoy brings nearly 30 years of financial leadership and expertise across global publicly-traded companies, including over 20 years in the biopharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Mr. Campoy served as Vice President of Finance, International at Allergan plc where he had financial responsibility for $3B in sales driving significant growth across all product divisions which included Neurosciences and BOTOX®. In this role, he led the strategic, operational, and financial decision-making for the region and successfully designed and implemented new financial processes and organizational structure. Prior to joining Allergan, Mr. Campoy had an 18-year tenure at Eli Lilly and Company, where he held a number of senior financial leadership positions including Chief Financial Officer, Eli Lilly Japan K.K., with financial responsibility for $2B in sales. He also served as U.S. Senior Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for the U.S. Specialty sales and marketing team with responsibility for planning, forecasting and reporting, financial controls, managed care, pricing, contracting, sales analytics, and distribution. He most recently served as Partner of Think Forwards, a financial consulting firm focused on providing innovative solutions and transformational initiatives to drive growth.

"Carlos is a highly experienced, performance-driven CFO with deep financial and operational expertise across competitive markets," said Bob Azelby, President and Chief Executive Officer. "His contributions to our management team will be highly valuable as we continue to build our commercial infrastructure in anticipation of the potential launch of eptinezumab in the first quarter of 2020."

"I am excited to join Alder during this important time, as the Company enters its next stage of growth," said Mr. Campoy. "I look forward to leading Alder's financial function and working closely with Bob and the leadership team as the Company continues to build out its processes and infrastructure to prepare for the successful commercialization of eptinezumab."

Mr. Campoy is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA). He received an MBA in Finance and Decision Information Systems from Indiana University and a BS in Management from Faculdade C.C. Administracao de Tupa, in São Paulo, Brazil. He previously served on the Board of TP Orthodontics from 2006 to 2010.

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the migraine treatment paradigm through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic antibodies. Alder's lead product candidate, eptinezumab, is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) that inhibits calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) and is currently in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine. Unlike other CGRP inhibitors, eptinezumab was specifically designed as an infusion therapy to address significant patient need. Alder is also developing ALD1910, a preclinical mAb that inhibits pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide-38 (PACAP-38) for migraine prevention. For more information, please visit www.alderbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the continued build of Alder's commercial infrastructure and the potential launch and commercialization of eptinezumab. Words such as "continue," "build," "anticipation," "potential," "enters," "look forward," "prepare," "successful," or other similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon Alder's current plans, assumptions, beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to these risks and uncertainties as well as other factors, which include, without limitation: risks related to the potential failure of eptinezumab to demonstrate safety and efficacy in clinical testing; Alder's ability to conduct clinical trials and studies of eptinezumab sufficient to achieve a positive completion; the availability of data at the expected times; the clinical, therapeutic and commercial value of eptinezumab; risks and uncertainties related to regulatory application, review and approval processes and Alder's compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements; risks and uncertainties relating the build of Alder's commercialization infrastructure; risks and uncertainties relating to the manufacture and supply of eptinezumab; Alder's ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights, and operate without infringing on the intellectual property rights of others; the uncertain timing and level of expenses associated with Alder's development and commercialization activities; the sufficiency of Alder's capital and other resources; market competition; changes in economic and business conditions; and other factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Alder's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2018, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 5, 2018, and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Additional information will also be set forth in Alder's other reports and filings it will make with the SEC from time to time. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Alder expressly disclaims any duty, obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Alder's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

