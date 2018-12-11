MERGER ALERT – RHT, PVAC and ATHN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

Merger Announcement: October 28, 2018

Transaction Details: Red Hat, Inc. will be purchased by IBM (NYSE:IBM). Under the terms of the transaction, Red Hat shareholders will receive $190 for each share of Red Hat stock they own.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Merger Announcement: October 28, 2018

Transaction Details: Penn Virginia Corporation will be purchased by Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Under the terms of the transaction, Penn Virginia shareholders will receive 12.4 shares of Denbury common stock and $25.86 in cash for each share of Penn Virginia common stock they own; Penn Virginia shareholders may elect to receive all cash, all stock, or a combination of cash and stock, subject to proration. Based on the closing price of Denbury shares on October 26, 2018, this represents a value of $79.80 per share.

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Merger Announcement: November 12, 2018

Transaction Details: athenahealth will be purchased by an affiliate of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital. Under the terms of the transaction, athenahealth shareholders will receive $135 per share; the transaction has a total approximate value of $5.7 billion in cash.

