Gentherm Provides Passenger Thermal Comfort Solutions in Rinspeed's Latest Concept Vehicle

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced its partnership with Rinspeed on their latest autonomous concept vehicle, the microSNAP. Working with the Swiss-based think tank and mobility lab, Gentherm developed a next generation personalized passenger thermal solution, perfectly tailored to the autonomous, electrified, and ridesharing ecosystem of the future.

"The shift towards autonomous vehicles and proliferation of shared mobility will continue to change how consumers choose and use cars. Our expertise in human thermophysiology has given us the understanding that it only takes one degree for a passenger to be uncomfortable, and for the microSNAP we wanted to provide a solution where passengers do not have to compromise," said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. "Our collaboration with Rinspeed demonstrates that when it comes to individualized climate solutions, the only limit to the future of mobility is our imagination."

Gentherm's thermal solution in the microSNAP is designed with the human experience in mind. The climate system delivers optimal comfort and redefines the travel experience in just moments after entering the vehicle. The result is unprecedented comfort and convenience for the occupant.

The solution in the microSNAP is enabled by a Gentherm controller with proprietary software and algorithms powering the Company's innovative thermal engines. The system is intelligent, integrated and individualized, delivering optimal comfort for the passenger in dynamic conditions.

The system utilizes innovative and advanced solutions, along with proven and reliable technologies that are available for today's vehicle. The features include self-regulating sensing technology, neck conditioner, a unique microcompressor cooling solution, full electric pre-conditioning, and self-regulating control through advanced sensing and algorithms.

The world debut of the microSNAP will take place at the 2019 CES Show in Las Vegas on January 7, 2019. The concept vehicle that features Gentherm's climate comfort solutions will be on display at the Hard Rock Hotel during CES, and at Gentherm's exhibit at the North American International Auto Show from January 14-17, 2019.

