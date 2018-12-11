Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Dycom Industries, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the December 24, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Dycom Industries, Inc. ("Dycom" or the "Company") (NYSE: DY ) securities between November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Dycom investors have until December 24, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On August 13, 2018, Dycom announced disappointing results for the quarter ended July 28, 2018, and announced it would negatively revise its financial guidance for fiscal 2019. Following this news, shares of Dycom fell more than 24% to close at $68.09 per share on August 13, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Dycom's large projects were extremely dependent on government permitting and other tactical considerations. The Company faced considerable uncertainty specific to permitting. Based on this uncertainty, Dycom faced near-term margin pressures, amongst other problems. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

If you purchased shares of Dycom, you may move the Court no later than December 24, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

