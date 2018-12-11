Windstream Enterprise and BRP to share insights from latest POS and Consumer Shopping Surveys at NRF 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Enterprise (WE), a leading supplier of advanced network communications, announced that it will be exhibiting with its subsidiary BRP , an innovative retail management consulting firm, at National Retail Federation (NRF) 2019—Retail's Big Show, Jan. 13-15, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Windstream Enterprise and BRP will be meeting with retailers in booth #4609.



Highlighting this year's show will be the release of findings from BRP's much-anticipated 20th Annual POS/Customer Engagement Survey. The survey of top North American retailers offers insights into retailers' current priorities and initiatives as digital and physical retail environments converge to facilitate a seamless experience across channels. BRP also will publish the insights from its annual Consumer Shopping Survey identifying the latest consumer shopping preferences and trends.

"Today's retail industry is under increasing pressure to meet customers' growing demands for a faster and more personalized experience regardless of how they choose to interact with the company," said Layne Levine, president of Windstream Enterprise and Wholesale. "Retailers who help customers reimagine their place in an increasingly digital world are in the best position to win in the market."

"We are in the midst of a retail renaissance. The customer journey and associated expectations continue to rapidly evolve – driving a need for retailers to adopt a new mindset to meet their customers' needs," said Ken Morris, principal at BRP. "Legacy retail applications and infrastructure at many retail organizations don't support this new model. Retailers need to reimagine their organization, business processes and technology to align with the real-time demands of their customers. Victory belongs to the agile."

Many retailers are moving applications to the cloud because it offers the quickest and surest path to seamlessly connect all e-commerce, mobile commerce and in-store POS transactions. In addition, cloud-based applications offer the benefits of speed of deployment, faster software updates, lower software costs and a real-time, single version of the truth. Windstream is committed to being the retail cloud leader and solving business problems by transforming retail technology to a utility-based model where retailers pay for services and transport based on what they use.

